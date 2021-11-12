Yesterday was huge for the NFL as we got word that Odell Beckham Jr. would be playing the rest of the season with the Los Angeles Rams. It's rare that big roster changes are made in the middle of a season, especially when it pertains to superstar talent. However, after being released by the Browns, Odell was put on Waivers and eventually cleared, allowing him to become a free agent.

After mulling it over, OBJ came down to two potential teams, including the Rams and the Green Bay Packers. The Rams got the nod, and now, he is in Los Angeles where he will participate in a physical, all while signing his brand new contract that is worth up to $4.25 million with incentives.

Upon landing in Los Angeles, OBJ figured it would be a good idea to address the fans and let them know that he means business. In the video clip below, OBJ says "What's going on OBJ here. Just landed in LA, feels good to be back home man. Ready to get to work. Much love." Clearly, Beckham Jr. is happy to be with his new team for a multitude of reasons. From the location to the results on the field, there is a lot that he should be excited about.

It remains to be seen when OBJ will make his debut with the team, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on the matter.