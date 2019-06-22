It appears as though Nike has plans to release at least one more colorway of Odell Beckham Jr.'s Nike Air Max 720 collab.

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ has recently surfaced in a new "Desert Ore" colorway, which is much more toned down than the colorful "Young King of the Drip" design.

Nike Air Max 720 OBJ "Desert Ore"/Hype DC

Similar to the first rendition, the kicks are constructed of a combination of leather, mesh and suede, with a velcro tongue patch, red and white pull tabs, cork insoles and a clear, bulbous Air Max 720 cushioning unit. Of course, the Desert Ore colorway is much more subtle, with shades of "Light Bone," "Desert Ore" and white alternating throughout the layered upper.

Nike has not yet announced official release details for the Air Max 720 OBJ "Desert Ore" ($200) but it is believed the kicks will be releasing sometime this summer. Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await more info.

