Odell Beckham Jr.'s colorful Nike Air Max 720 collab (priced at $200) has just released via Nike.com and select Nike retailers across the country.

The "Young King of the Drip" AM 720s initially released overseas earlier this month, but fans in the U.S. can now cop the kicks at spots like Foot Locker, Shoe Palace, Jimmy Jazz and Villa.

Check out the purchase links below.

Beckham first unveiled his newest Nike sneaker collab on Air Max Day in March, revealing a white upper equipped with splashes of pink, green and blue along with multi-color detailing on the toe box and ankle collar.

Continue scrolling for some additional images of OBJ's Air Max collab.

Via OBJ

Via OBJ