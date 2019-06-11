Odell Beckham Jr.'s colorful Nike Air Max 720 collab is reportedly set to release in the U.S. on June 21, according to multiple sneaker sources.

Beckham first unveiled his newest Nike sneaker collab on Air Max Day in March, revealing a white upper equipped with splashes of pink, green and blue. The kicks are also highlighted by a multi-color, coogi-esque print that adorns the toe box and ankle color.

OBJ x Nike Air Max 720/Nike

Overseas retailer Solebox recently revealed that OBJ's Air Max 720 will be available early on the 12th, with the first 20 customers in-store receiving limited edition packaging and the chance to meet the Browns' star wide receiver.

Nike has not yet confirmed the release details, but with overseas retailers dropping the collab on Wednesday, one would assume the U.S. drop will indeed follow shortly thereafter. Continue scrolling for the official images while we await more details.

OBJ x Nike Air Max 720/Nike

OBJ x Nike Air Max 720/Nike

OBJ x Nike Air Max 720/Nike

Via OBJ

Via OBJ