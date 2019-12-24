Nike and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might have some more Air Max 720 collabs in the works, including a nod to OBJ's alma mater, LSU. The former Bayou Bengal shared a glimpse of the LSU-themed kicks on instagram last week, and now we've learned that the commemorative colorway is scheduled to launch via Nike SNKRS on December 28th for the retail price of $200.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ has already released in multiple colorways, including "Black/Red Orbit" and "Desert Ore" iterations as well as a colorful "Young King of the Drip" design. Each of the collaborative Air Max 720s are constructed of a combination of leather, mesh and suede, with a clear, bulbous Air Max 720 cushioning unit beneath the silhouette.

What we haven't seen is a Cleveland Browns colorway of the Nike Air Max 720 OBJ, and if the recent trade rumors are true we don't expect to see any Dawg Pound inspired collabs any time soon. Scroll down for official photos of the "LSU" Nike Air Max 720 OBJ, and stay tuned to see which OBJ x Nike collabs are in store for 2020.

Nike

