Odell Beckham Jr.'s Nike Air Max 720 OBJ collab has already released in a variety of styles, including "Black/Red Orbit" and "Desert Ore" iterations as well as a an LSU-inspired joint and a colorful "Young King of the Drip" design. Each of those collaborative Air Max 720s were constructed of a combination of leather, mesh and suede, with a clear, bulbous Air Max 720 cushioning unit beneath the silhouette.

OBJ and Nike will be going in a different direction for their next collab, as they are set to release a modified, laceless version of the Air Max 720 OBJ.

According to sneaker source House of Heat, the Nike Air Max 720 OBJ Slip is expected to arrive at select Nike retailers on February 21st for the retail price of $190.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the laceless collab, and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers dropping in February.

