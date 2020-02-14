In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's passing, a number of his current and former teammates as well as other athletes, celebrities and fans have set out to permanently ink tributes to the Laker legend on their bodies. For instance, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis received Black Mamba themed tattoos, while The Game went all out with some new artwork above his eye.

Joining those who have honored Kobe with some new ink is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who went the photorealistic route with a ribcage tattoo of Kobe biting his jersey, as he was one to do.

Beckham shared the following message about the late, great Laker legend in the days after his sudden death.

“You taught us ALL so many valuable lessons Kobe. Your sacrifice and dedication to this game is somethin that ever athlete can admire,” Beckham wrote in a post on January 29. “You showed us that there is no substitute for hard work. You’ve been thru it, yet u always found a way to overcame it all.” “This one hurt beyond words. I still can’t believe it,” he continued. “Somethin I live by and constantly remind myself of is that “Tomorrow isn’t promised.” We’re gonna miss u brother. My prayers go out to the Bryant family and others. 2020 is for u champ, that’s my word!!! Rest easy King. Rest easy GiGi.”

Scott Halleran/Getty Images