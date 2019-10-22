Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the flashiest players in the NBA so it's no surprise that there have been quite a few eyes on him as of late. Whenever OBJ takes to the field, fans and the league are looking at what he's wearing, whether it be a nice watch, scintillating cleats, or even the way he wears his pants. Surprisingly, Beckham Jr was fined over $14K this past week for wearing pants that didn't cover his knees during a game.

Beckham has been fined in the past, mostly for wearing his expensive watches and his general antics out on the field. This time around, OBJ was particularly upset about the fine as he felt like it was ridiculous for the league to come after him over such a small infraction. According to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, Beckham took to his IG story where he put the NFL on blast.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“14 k for some pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything … this shxt is ridiculous,’’ Beckham said.

It's been a pretty rough year for OBJ and the Browns who currently sit at a record of 2-4. These fines certainly don't help as OBJ is becoming increasingly upset with the league. If you're the Browns, you have to be crossing your fingers and hoping this whole situation blows over soon.