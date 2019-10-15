Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Sued Over 2017 Car Crash

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr is facing a new lawsuit. According to TMZ, OBJ let a friend drive one of his rental BMW’s, who he ended up getting into an accident, and now the insurance company is going after the Browns wide receiver to pay for it.

Apparently the incident happened back in 2017 when the company Celebrity Motors let the then New York Giants superstar borrow a 2017 BMW 650XG (worth around $103k) to drive around town. Celebrity Motors claims Beckham was the only person authorized to drive the car, but of course he didn’t follow rules. Odell let his buddy, Blake Anderson, take it out for a spin on Oct. 24, 2017, and he ended up wrecking the vehicle while driving recklessly in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Anderson allegedly "carelessly" cut across several lanes of traffic to try and exit the tunnel, but instead struck another car causing $38k in damage to the BMW. Lexington Insurance claims Beckham should have known his friend is a terrible and unsafe driver with multiple traffic infractions and had no experience driving a car with "this kind of power." They also claim Anderson doesn't have the means to pay for the damage.

There is a kicker however that favors OBJ. The insurance company admit in the lawsuit the deal with Beckham was only an "oral agreement,” and he may claim he never agreed to take responsibility for anyone else driving the car. Either way, they’re wanting a judge to rule on the matter. We’ll keep you posted if anything further develops.

