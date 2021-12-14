Odell Beckham Jr. has always been one of the most stylish football players in the NFL. As a Nike athlete, OBJ usually expresses his style with flamboyant, custom Nike cleats during his games.

One of Odell's fashion inspirations was Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton and creator of Off-White, who collaborated with Nike frequently. Abloh's tragic passing in late November left the music, fashion, entertainment and sports world devastated. Along with athletes like Paul George and PJ Tucker, OBJ paid his respects to Virgil with a heartfelt tweet: "I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved."

Odell continued this appreciation for Virgil through last night, as his Los Angeles Rams took on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Before he tallied 1 TD, 77 yards and six completions in a 30-23 victory, OBJ's warm-up shirt pre-game showed different pictures of Abloh, as it wrote "FOREVER" in his trademark Off-White font.

Virgil's memory has been praised several times since his death, whether it be his closest friends attending his posthumous Louis Vuitton showcase, his hometown giving him his own holiday in the city, his colleagues honoring him at his funeral or even just social media tributes.

Abloh certainly had an impact on all creatives, and even athletes marvel at his influence. Check out Odell Beckham Jr.'s Virgil Abloh t-shirt below.