Odell Beckham Jr. has been treating Cleveland Browns fans to quite a show this season although it's not exactly because of his play out on the field. If you follow OBJ, then you know he is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire NFL and even has his very own line of sneakers with Nike.

In order to honor his sneaker collection, OBJ has been pulling out all the stops and has turned his infamous cleats into colorways that resemble shoes he actually owns. For instance, OBJ has worn "Shattered Backboard," "Galaxy Foams," and "Wotherspoon" Air Max colorways this season. On Sunday, Beckham upped the ante and paid tribute to his former home of New York with this "Wheat" Uptempo model. Wheat shoes are incredibly popular during the fall but have been specific to New York over the years. People in NYC sure do love their Timbs and wheat Air Forces so this cleat definitely fits that vibe.

Check out some of the images of the shoe below and let us know what you think of his cleats so far. Is this one your favorite or do you think he could have gone more ambitious with it?

Image via Nike

Image via Nike