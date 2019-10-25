When it comes to the gold standard of success in the NFL, the New England Patriots would have to be at the top of that list. Over the last 20 years, they have won six championships while Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have made for the best player/coach duo in sports history. When you consider how dominant they are, it shouldn't come as a surprise that athletes within the sport are lining up to try and play for them.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently on the Cleveland Browns but thanks to comments made via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, it seems like OBJ would do anything for a chance to play for the blue, white, and red.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Two, three years ago there was a whole speculation and all that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time,’’ Beckham said. “That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady — Tom Brady and [Bill] Belichick.’’

These comments are made even more interesting thanks to the fact that the Browns play the Patriots on Sunday. While Odell's commitments are to the Browns, he certainly seems to have a ton of admiration for his new opponent.