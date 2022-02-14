Odell Beckham Jr. had the biggest moment of his career on Sunday as he participated in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. In the end, the Rams were able to come away with the win, and Odell was able to get the first ring of his career. This was a huge deal for the superstar as just a few months ago, he was left without a team after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

After scoring a touchdown midway through the first quarter, Beckham Jr. found himself in a terrible position in the second frame as he went down with what looked like a bad knee injury. OBJ had already torn the ACL in that knee, and once he went down, fans were worried that he could have suffered yet another career-threatening injury.

During the post-game proceedings, Beckham spoke to Josina Anderson where he was asked whether or not he is okay. Beckham Jr. noted that he desperately wanted to come back into the match, however, it simply was not in the cards for him as the trainers warned against it.

As for the injury itself, OBJ said he has no clue what the severity of the damage is, and that he will have to wait for an official diagnosis. However, it doesn't seem like his knee is in as bad of a shape as it was when he tore the ACL.

