OBJ broke out the Cactus Jack cleats in Baltimore.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s accessories have gotten more attention than his actual play on the field this season, ranging from his Richard Mille watches to his eye-catching Nike cleats.
That trend continued on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver laced up an exclusive "Cactus Jack" colorway of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo. Inspired by Travis Scott's highly coveted Air Jordan 1 collab, the kicks come equipped with a white and mocha upper, highlighted by the familiar "OBJ" text in reverse as a nod to the AJ1's backwards swoosh.
Beckham only had two catches for 20 yards on Sunday, but the Browns picked up a much-needed road win against the division rival Baltimore Ravens. As a result, Cleveland sits atop of the AFC North at 2-2 as they head into a Monday night showdown against the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
Stay tuned to see what OBJ breaks out for the primetime matchup and continue scrolling for a closer look at his "Cactus Jack" cleats.