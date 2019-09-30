Odell Beckham Jr.'s accessories have gotten more attention than his actual play on the field this season, ranging from his Richard Mille watches to his eye-catching Nike cleats.

That trend continued on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver laced up an exclusive "Cactus Jack" colorway of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo. Inspired by Travis Scott's highly coveted Air Jordan 1 collab, the kicks come equipped with a white and mocha upper, highlighted by the familiar "OBJ" text in reverse as a nod to the AJ1's backwards swoosh.

Beckham only had two catches for 20 yards on Sunday, but the Browns picked up a much-needed road win against the division rival Baltimore Ravens. As a result, Cleveland sits atop of the AFC North at 2-2 as they head into a Monday night showdown against the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Stay tuned to see what OBJ breaks out for the primetime matchup and continue scrolling for a closer look at his "Cactus Jack" cleats.

Nike

Nike

Nike