Odell Beckham Jr. was fantastic last season with the Los Angeles Rams, especially in the playoffs. He ended up scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and while he tore his ACL in the game, there is no doubt that he was a huge contributor to the team's eventual Super Bowl victory.

Now, OBJ is a free agent, and as you can imagine, his injury is certainly a factor in whether or not he is actually going to find a team who wants him. Many have theorized that he would come back to the Rams on a team-friendly deal, however, there is speculation that he could look towards some other powerhouse teams.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

OBJ fed into some of that speculation recently as he took to Twitter with some kind words for Matt Ryan, who was just traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Based on these comments, there are some people out there who think OBJ could be positioning himself to go to Indy.

"Random thought …. Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually [fire], I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there," Beckham Jr. said.

There is no telling where OBJ will sign, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NFL world.