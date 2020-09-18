An explicit story shared by a "groupie" cause Odell Beckham Jr. to become a trending topic on multiple social media platforms weeks ago, and now the NFL star is officially addressing the controversy. A woman who goes by the name "Slim Danger"—also an adult actress who is the mother of Chief Keef's child—made an appearance on the No Jumper podcast where she told her friends Celina Powell and Aliza that Odell Beckham Jr. personally requested to for her to not only take photos of herself on the toilet, but asked for her to defecate on him as a sexual fetish. Slim Danger also stated that OBJ flew her out for sexual escapades and told her not to wear underwear or shower for 24 hours.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

During his visit with the Uninterrupted podcast, OBJ addressed the media rumors between discussions about his career. "Of every rumor and situation, all the bullsh*t I've dealt with in my career, this was the funniest sh*t," the football star said with a laugh. "My boy sent it to me and I woke up... I seen it at like, seven in the morning when I was going to take my test and I watched it and I called him back in tears crying. Like, I have never, ever in my life heard this one. I couldn't even believe it."

"I was on the field and they were like, 'Oh, don't tell me it's true, man. Don't tell me you like to get sh*tted on.' I'm like dawg, I've never heard this in my life," he added. "Out of all the rumors, I never could have imagined this is like, even real." Check out Odell Beckham Jr. on Uninterrupted below.