Celina Powell and her friend Aliza, who accused Trey Songz of urinating on her without her consent and holding her hostage in a hotel room, interviewed Slim Danger, Chief Keef's baby mama, on the No Jumper podcast and she came through with a viral soundbite about what Odell Beckham Jr. is allegedly into.

"He loves to be shitted on," said Slim Danger before explaining that the football star flew her out after asking her for pictures of her defecating. "He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, 'Make sure you don't have any underwear, don't take a shower for twenty-four hours.' I'm like, damn, what the fuck are you on? This is how I got flown out. He was like, 'Take a picture of you shitting.' I was like, alright, fuck, I can do that. I took a whole video, bitch! What you want? I sent it and, in maybe two hours, I was in Houston."

After taking some time to respond to the allegations, it looks like OBJ will be taking this in stride, laughing off the claims and cracking all sorts of jokes about them.

He posted a new picture on Instagram and his caption seems to be making reference to the allegations.

"Can’t knock me off my pivot... no matter what shxts thrown my way," wrote Beckham Jr.

As if that wasn't enough, he's been interacting with people in the comments, referring to the claims once more.

When one person wrote "Talk yo shit" in the comments, OBJ hit back with "LITERALLLLY".

Do you think the internet will ever let this slide or is OBJ in for a lifetime of jokes about his alleged poop fetish?

[via]