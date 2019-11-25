The Cleveland Browns had a lot of fun on Sunday as the team crushed the Miami Dolphins 41-24 with just about everyone getting in on the scoring action. Well, during the end of the first quarter, WR Odell Beckham Jr was able to find the end zone for the first time in 8 weeks, and to celebrate he decided to break out some popular dance moves.

Paying homage to DaBaby’s viral hit “Bop,” which just saw its choreographed visual drop last week, OBJ decided to hold his hand up in the air and do the little shimmy mimicking the "Bop" dance. His teammate & college roommate, Jarvis Landry, also chimed in on the fun after taking the 14-0 lead late first quarter.

Following the game, OBJ showed out on his IG, sharing a photo of him and Landry doing the “BOP,” while reciting the lyrics. “Neeeed me some wit some bop initttt.... Love you Boyyyy! @juice_landry @juice_landry,” he wrote.

Of course this isn’t anything new for OBJ as he’s been accustomed to a good TD celebration dance, but this one may take the cake. Check out the footage (below). Look for the OBJ and the Browns to take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in a rematch of Myles Garrett’s infamous helmet smash next Sunday.