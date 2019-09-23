Odell Beckham Jr. has proven himself to be one of the flashiest players in the league and this has manifested in itself in some insane watches and more importantly, some interesting sneakers. OBJ has built quite the collection over the last few years and he's looking to pay homage to his favorite sneakers during this year's NFL season. For instance, Beckham showed off some "Shattered Backboard" cleats last week against the New York Jets and on Sunday, OBJ had even more fire for sneakerheads to drool over.

If you love sneakers, then you should know all about the "Galaxy" Nike Air Foamposite. The shoe dropped back in 2012 and completely revolutionized the way we look at sneaker releases. To this day, the shoe still manages to be elusive for collectors and Odell turned it into a pair of cleats. The images below, courtesy of Sole Collector, reveal how the upper resembles the look of the Foamposite, while the "Galaxy" graphics are pretty well identical to the original.

These are insanely flashy and OBJ wore them during the warm-up but when it came time for the game, he opted for some orange kicks. Let us know in the comments what you think of his "Galaxy" Foam cleats? Would you cop these?

