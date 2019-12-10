Heading into the last few games of the season, NFL players around the league are wearing custom cleats that relate to a cause near and dear to their hearts. The campaign is being called "My Cause My Cleats" and as you can imagine, sneakerhead Odell Beckham Jr is one of the players participating in this. Throughout the entire NFL season, OBJ has been showing off some pretty impressive cleats and Sunday was no different.

In the image below, you can see a furry cleat that features some dog ears near the back. The whole shoe features dog-like textures and a brown tone that resembles one of man's best friends. Interestingly enough, this cleat was made in support of a local animal rescue shelter in Cleveland which just goes to show how much Odell cares about our furry little friends.

Image via Nike

Odell only wore these cleats in the warm-up and once the game started, he changed into a pair of black and orange shoes that resemble the uniforms worn by the Cleveland Browns. With just three games left this season, it will be interesting to see what other cleats OBJ blesses us with. His collection has been fun to look at this season and we're sure he has something big planned for the finale.