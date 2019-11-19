Odell Beckham Jr. has been having himself a rough season with the Cleveland Browns. It started out with so much promise but quickly turned sour as the team continued to lose very winnable games. Beckham hasn't been able to contribute like he would have preferred to this season but last Thursday, he made sure to give a piece of his mind to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

For context, Tomlin yawned at the idea of having to play OBJ twice this season and said they wouldn't worry about stopping him. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Beckham took offense to this and ended up confronting Tomlin ahead of their matchup.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

“I said, ‘You disrespected me,’’’ Beckham said. “I said, ‘You know who I am.’ And he said ‘I know who you are. That’s why we’re doubling you all game,’ and this and that.’ We were just talking. There’s never been no beef with me and no coach. We were just talking s—.’’

In the end, OBJ was able to get the best of the Steelers as the Browns won the game 21-7, even if it came with quite a bit of controversy. Regardless, it's clear that you probably shouldn't mess with OBJ these days.