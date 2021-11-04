Cleveland Browns' receiver Odell Beckham Jr's. future with the organization has been called into question, as he was excused from practice for the second straight day earlier this morning, per NFL reporter Mike Garafolo.

Recently, Beckham's father reposted an 11-minute "lowlight" video compilation of Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield either errantly missing Odell on various big-play opportunities, or simply choosing to not look his star receiver's way whatsoever, as he was often wide open through the first several games of the Browns' 2021 season.

After Tuesday's 1PM E.T NFL Trade Deadline passed without Odell being moved, reaction's to his father's repost continued to grow, with fans and players speaking out across the internet. LeBron James also tweeted his support for Beckham Jr., calling for the Browns to "free" Odell, tweeting, "OBJ will show again why he's special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Following the news surrounding their star wide-receiver, the Browns ultimately elected to excuse Beckham from participating in yesterday's practice, with reporter Josina Anderson tweeting that, "I'm told Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been told he's excused from practice [Wednesday], per league source. Additionally, it is my understanding that OBJ was ready to attend practice per usual."

Today, Cleveland again appears to be following suit, with Garafolo tweeting about Beckham's continued absence, this morning.

After totaling more than 1,000 yards in his first season with Cleveland in 2019, Beckham Jr. has seen his targets and numbers drop significantly since, continuing into this year. The Browns prepare to travel to Cincinnati this Sunday to face the Bengals.