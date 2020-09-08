While foot fetishes appear to have been normalized in the last few years, scat fetishes have not.

Viewed as one of the most disgusting fetishes that somebody can have, Odell Beckham Jr. is fighting off claims that he enjoys being pooped on during sex.

The allegations were made by Slim Danger, Chief Keef's baby mama. She was the latest guest on the No Jumper Podcast, joining Celina Powell and her friend Aliza.

"He loves to be shitted on," she said in a video that has now gone viral across social media. "He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, 'Make sure you don't have any underwear, don't take a shower for twenty-four hours.' I'm like, damn, what the fuck are you on? This is how I got flown out. He was like, 'Take a picture of you shitting.' I was like, alright, fuck, I can do that. I took a whole video, bitch! What you want? I sent it and, in maybe two hours, I was in Houston."

It didn't take long for OBJ to comment on the situation, addressing the claims by making some jokes of his own on Instagram.

"Can’t knock me off my pivot... no matter what shxts thrown my way," he wrote on IG among other poop references in the comments.

With this blowing up overnight, people are having fun creating some vicious memes about Beckham Jr. with the jokes basically writing themselves. After all, he is a member of the Cleveland Browns. Is anybody really too surprised that he's still playing with some Brown off the field?

Check out some of the funniest memes and reactions below and let us know which one is your favorite.