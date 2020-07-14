Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to bring a rejuvenated feel to his game this season. The pro-bowl star explained why he's bringing back his blonde hair for a less humble approach, in a roundtable discussion with Cam Newton, Victor Cruz, and Todd Gurley.

Kirk Irwin / Getty Images

"This is how I feel," Beckham said. "I'm tired of playing your game. Like me and Cam talk about, that humble shit, when you are inside, like, we are humble men ... but they've taken that humbleness as a weakness and they shit on us. It's crazy to me, because when you're up and you're talking, they hate it. And for me this year, I'm trying to kill. Like, that's it.

"That's why the blond is back. There's nothing you can tell me."

Beckham is coming off one of his most disappointing seasons, having been plagued with injury and finishing 6-10 with his new team, the Cleveland Browns. He rocked the blonde look throughout his time with the New York Giants.

Newton, who has practiced with Beckham in the offseason, says "I was seeing this side, that it was just like, he believing in, like, himself. And I'm like, 'Bro, do you not know who you are, bro? You gotta roar, bro.'"

Newton also spoke about replacing NFL legend Tom Brady as the Patriots quarterback.

[Via]