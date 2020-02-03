Odell Beckham Jr is one of the flashiest wide receivers in the entire NFL and he is always in the news for his comments and the way he plays the game. Last season, the Cleveland Browns had a lot of expectations with OBJ on the roster although, in the end, the team finished 6-10 and fell outside of a playoff spot. The team recently fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and replaced him with former Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

In a recent interview with Zach Frydenlund of Complex Sports, Beckham spoke about his brand new head coach and the respect he has for him. Stefanski has a great reputation when it comes to working with offenses and OBJ is understandably excited to start working with him.

“With the new coach coming in, just seeing what he did with the Minnesota Vikings for a long time with [Adam] Thielen and [Stefon] Diggs,’’ Beckham said. “These are people who I’ve watched closely on their film, and just seeing the things that he did and meeting him and seeing where his mind’s at for Jarvis [Landry] and myself of how this will all work out, I have a good feeling about it, you know?’’

It remains to be seen whether or not the Browns will improve this upcoming season although the future is certainly bright. If quarterback Baker Mayfield makes fewer mistakes and improves his accuracy, the Browns could definitely be a threat in the AFC.