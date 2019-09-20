Odell Beckham Jr. has been enjoying some success with the Cleveland Browns so far this season. The team is 1-1 and OBJ has been impressive while playing with quarterback Baker Mayfield. They are already building some chemistry on the field and as the season progresses, the Browns could be one of the scariest teams to play against.

While things have been going well for Beckham, there is one thing that still bothers him. During Monday night's game against the New York Jets, the refs waited until the Browns were in the endzone to tell OBJ he had to get off the field to replace a tinted visor. In a report from Cleveland.com’s Marry Kay Cabot, OBJ explained how he thinks the refs have been singling him out and he's getting fed up of it.

“I mean, just open your eyes a little bit,’’ Beckham said. “There’s people across the league with tinted visors, black visors and it’s me on Monday night in New York and ‘la la la, pull him off the field.’ It is what it is. I’m just upset because I hurt my team and I didn’t get a chance to make a play down there, free somebody up to get open and we ended up kicking a field goal and that could be the difference in the game.”

OBJ has also come under fire this season for wearing watches on the field although it doesn't seem like he's going to stop that anytime soon. The refs are probably the last people Beckham wants to be battling with this season.