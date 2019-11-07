Odell Beckham Jr. has been having a rough season with the Cleveland Browns as the team sits at a record of 2-6 and can't seem to string any solid wins together. Despite this, OBJ has been succeeding off the court thanks to his Nike deal and now, his relationship with model Lauren Wood. The two have been spotted together in the past but it wasn't known if they were just casually dating or engaging in some other type of courtship. Based on Wood's Instagram post from yesterday, it seems as though the two have officially reached couple status.

Wood celebrated OBJ's birthday by posting a few pictures with him while also offering up a heartfelt caption that led to a reply of his own. It's clear the two seem incredibly happy together.

"Happy birthday @obj ! Your soul is pure gold," Beckham Jr said. "U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters 😜 Ceasar home ❤️ PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af."

With the Browns flunking out on the football, at least we know OBJ has something to keep him occupied with away from the field. Wood has been at some of his Browns game and we can't imagine they're very fun to sit through. Either way, congrats to the happy couple.