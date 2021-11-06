On Friday, the Cleveland Browns released their star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after nearly three seasons with the team.

When Odell was traded in early 2019 from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns, the NFL saw one of its brightest stars leave one of the biggest markets in the NFL for one of the smallest. However, Cleveland's first year quarterback and number one overall pick, Baker Mayfield, had just set the Brown's rookie record for passing yards, leading the team to a much improved 7-8-1 record, compared to their 0-16 finish the year prior.

When Cleveland brought in Odell the season thereafter, things seemed to be heading in an increasingly positive direction for the Browns and Beckham Jr., who would reunite with his longtime friend from their college days at LSU, Jarvis Landry.

However, the Odell and Baker connection never materialized on the field, and although they were friendly and cordial with one another off of it, their lack of in-game rapport steadily began to impact their relationship as a whole.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

ESPN reporter Jake Trotter notes that the rift between the two developed far before Tuesday's events that saw OBJ's father take to social media, blasting Baker's inability to get his son the ball, with reposting an 11-minute, blooper-like compilation of the quarterback's ineptitude in taking advantage of the star receiver.

Trotter outlines fractures in the QB-WR duo's relationship from as early as their initial training camp together, detailing an occasion that saw Mayfield scream at Beckham and Browns' receivers to, "Work the f***ing scramble drill!" and spike the ball in disgust.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Odell reportedly downplayed the emotional event afterwards, telling the media that, "Once we get on the same page, it's gonna be scary."

The two never quite got there, however, as Trotter highlights a Browns' team source who said, "Odell is in his head, and [Mayfield] is pressing every time [Beckham] is around. Odell throws him off.... and it all gets [messed] up from there because Baker becomes indecisive."

Maybe the duo will be better individually now that they are apart, especially Baker, who's splits even show he's a much more efficient quarterback when not targeting Odell. Regardless of individual success, however, this situation only proves as an added example for an organization that consistently fails to make things work and retain star talent. An all too familiar reality for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.