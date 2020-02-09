Odell Beckham Jr.has joined the club of those paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant in ink.

The wide receiver most recently took to social media to unveil a large tattoo of the Black Mamba, adding onto a list that already includes LeBron James, Shareef O'Neal and Thony Davis among others. The artwork in question is in the form of a portrait designed by artist Joaquin Ganga Lopez on Beckham's torso.

"He shows you that talent can get you as far as talent can get you, but there's no substitute for hard work, the dedication that he had to the game. And I think that was really his legacy," he recently told Complex following Bryant's death. "You know, broken fingers, Achilles, knee, whatever it is, he always overcame it all and he's always going to find a way to win. [...] So just that mentality that he had was always to kill, and that's something that I definitely have in me, and now even more so with what was going on. So definitely inspired even more to do some great things like he did, and the legacy that he left is something that we all can be appreciative of."