Oddisee Enlists Priya Ragu & Sainte Ezekiel For "Still Strange"

Karlton Jahmal
July 19, 2020 11:27
Still Strange
Oddisee Feat. Priya Ragu & Sainte Ezekiel

Life is strange.


Oddisee was inspired by the current state of the world when he sat down over the course of a few weeks to craft his new project, Odd Cure EPThe project has six songs and five skits, and touches on current events from COVID-19 lockdowns to Black Lives Matter protests. "Still Strange" sticks out as one of the better tracks on the album. Featuring Priya Ragu and Sainte Ezekiel, "Still Strange" is a slow soulful jam with hip-hop vibes.

A melodic guitar riff that sounds like it is being played live carries the instrumental. It gives the track a soulful-live essence that sets the mood. Oddisee lays down introspective bars in-between a sweet hook. This is one that will be on repeat over here for a while. 

Quotable Lyrics
Took you for granted, only now I understand it (yeah yeah)
Gone in the wind, and now the wind just makes me panic (yeah yeah)
I'm all alone in isolation and the only thing I'm testing is my patience
Thankful I'm alive and waiting (yeah yeah)

 

 

