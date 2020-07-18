Oddisee Drops Off Visuals For His New Single "No Skips"

Oddisee disappeared for quite some time but he's back with a new project and single. Entitled Odd Cure EP, Oddisee's new work was crafted during his time in quarantine. Inspired by the events around him, Oddisee created an album because he felt it was needed. The project, which has six songs and five skits, comes along with some visuals.

The single "No Skip" featuring Ralph Real gets the video treatment. It is easy to tell that Oddisee did what he could with greenscreen here, due to lockdown nationwide. The video finds him moving between different backdrops, from city skylines to street corners. The cuts of him being multiplied over black and white, or solid color, backgrounds stand out the most. Take a moment to enjoy this mellow single from Oddisee and stream his new album now.

Quotable Lyrics

Wish I was still homies with my older friends

We'd get along much better now as older men

Less ego, we come together for something lethal

The type you peep, and you know it's heat, with just a preview





