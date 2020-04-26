Octavian, Take A Daytrip, Obonjayar & Santi Link On "Poison"

The chemistry between Take A Daytrip and Octavian is unmatched. The two teamed up last year on "Stressed" and now, they've linked up again for "Poison." Alongside Nigerian artists Obonjayar and Santi, they deliver a delirious banger fused with the rhythms of afrobeats. With a dash of auto-tune scattered throughout the record, the four artists use "Poison" as a euphemism for toxic relationships. Obongjayar's hallucinatory vocals on the hook tie in everything together as Santi and Octavian bring anxiety-fueled verses to the table.

This single follows the release of Octavian's "Papi Chulo" ft. Skepta. Even though it seems there are many artists holding back the release of new music in wake of the pandemic, maybe Octavian's follow-up to Endorphins will arrive at some point soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, you want too much, you move too extra

Move, I'ma give you no direction

And ah she wantin' to get in our section

Bet you're not used to no rejection

