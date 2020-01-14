Octavian Joins The Blaze On New Song "Somewhere"

Hip-hop has expanded way past America and into international turf. Although that's been happening for decades now, there's a whole lot of interesting music happening across the globe that's been directly influenced by American hip-hop. The UK is certainly having a come up right now and Canada's also getting a bit of shine.

Although it might not be catching the attention of a North American market, there's something to be said about the strength of the hip-hop scene in France right now. Paris duo, The Blaze, have been putting in work recently but they've tapped Octavian for their new track, "Somewhere." It isn't necessarily hip-hop per se but Octavian takes the song and turns it into a club smash record that will surely find its way onto festival stages this summer.

Quotable Lyrics

Move away quick, like Ferrari

It's only right, that you're mine and shine

Don't give a chance to nobody

Gonna just dip, like Ferrari

