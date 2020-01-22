Octavian Goes In On "Death Of A Traitor" Freestyle

Things have been going well for Octavian in recent times. But as he approaches his birthday on Wednesday, he comes through with a little gift for his fans. The rapper dropped off his latest track "Death Of A Traitor" freestyle along with a music video for it. Octavian's on an aggressive tip with this one. With tinges of drill oozing on the production, Octavian comes through with vicious bars as goes in on the beat. "N***as say I'm comin' but I'm pullin' up late/ Ya face get cut up you stand in my way/ Ya face get bruk up you stand in my way," he raps on the track.

Octavian dropped off his last project, Endorphins last summer featuring Skepta, Smokepurpp, A$AP Ferg and more.

Quotable Lyrics

My n***as got tools and it's factual

Let me get back to you, they want to chat to you

You act up or you don't look natural

Collateral damage if I don't act rational

Come veggie 'cause beef, you don't want it

My boys are all on it, my youngins will gun it

I'm a rockstar but my n***as will drum it

Man don't play with them 'cause they'll make you a runnin' man

