Although Black History Month is coming to a close, that doesn't mean the celebration of African American culture ends anytime soon. Actually, next month we'll see Netflix and actress Octavia Spencer honoring the legacy of a Black pioneer who was also America's first self-made female millionaire in the miniseries Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The Oscar-winning actress was one of the many people who represented for Black excellence at the 51st NAACP Image Awards a few days ago (seen above), and she'll be doing it once again by starring as C.J. Walker in the limited series based on her life and historic contributions. Walker was an African American entrepreneur who spearheaded a lucrative business through her self-titled manufacturing company of hair care and cosmetics specifically catered to Black women. Her business was so booming that it eventually made her the wealthiest self-made woman in America when she passed away in 1919. The series is inspired by On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, a book written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, and will co-star Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll and Bill Bellamy.

Watch the first trailer for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker below, and expect the series to stream on Netflix starting March 20: