An Instagram comment turned into a whirlwind for Octavia Spencer, and now the actress has returned with an apology. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement this week, a milestone that arrives amid ongoing conversation regarding her conservatorship. Britney's father, Jamie Spears, recently made legal moves to have himself removed from the conservatorship, and because the singer quickly announced her engagement, people flooded her timelines with jokes.

Octavia Spencer was one of those who jumped in to warn Britney that she should get herself a prenuptial agreement, and Asghari replied with a joke of his own about needing one to cover his minimal assets.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

While some agreed with Spencer, others accused her of making a tasteless comment during a time of celebration for the singer and her new fiancé. The actress uploaded a photo of the couple to her Instagram and delivered an apology for her remarks.

"Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," she penned. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love." [pointing down emoji] #nonegativity."

Her followers jumped in her comments to fire off well wishes for the happily engaged couple and Asghari accepted her apology without hesitation. Britney and her beau have been dating for five years and the singer has expressed that she is ready to have more children, but her conservatorship wouldn't let her.

Check out the posts below.



Instagram