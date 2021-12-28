Sunday afternoon saw the arrest of an obsessed fan at Kylie Jenner's Holmby Hills residence, TMZ reports. The man, named Jrue Mesgan, is said to have approached the Kylie Cosmetic founder's house and buzzed the gate when he was spotted by security, who quickly called the cops.

This isn't the first time Mesgan has pulled a stunt like this. The article notes that he's "been to the house numerous times over the last few months trying to see Kylie," prompting the soon-to-be mother of two to get a restraining order. Since he decided to ignore the court order and showed up to her property again, he was arrested and is reportedly being held on $20,000 bail.

Jenner is said to have several "eligible bachelors" appearing at her home. Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man showed up with flowers for the billionaire entrepreneur, hoping to profess his love for her and even ask for her hand in marriage – wonder what Travis Scott had to say about that.

The suitor reportedly was bold enough to hop the fence and knock on her front door. Unfortunately for him, he got the address wrong and ended up at one of her neighbours, which resulted in him being arrested for misdemeanour trespassing.

Gotham/Getty Images

In other news, some internet sleuths have been speculating that the 24-year-old may have given birth to Stormi's little sibling after her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Travis Barker, included a baby bottle in the corner of his holiday Instagram story – read more about that here.

