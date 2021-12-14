OBN Jay Shares New Project "I'm Him"

OBN Jay has been on the up and up this year. The rapper closed out 2020 with the spotlight on his name, thanks to the success of Commercial Breaks and Pressure Applied. Following the release of both projects, the rapper kept focus in 2020. He unveiled a slew of singles including "Rasta" and "Take The Time." All of the singles he dropped this year culminated in the release of his latest body of work, I'm Him. The project's titular single arrived in October before he unloaded two other singles, "Very Active" and "P.A.W." I'm Him is fourteen song introduction into the world of OBN Jay, for those who aren't familiar. He handles the majority of the project on his own, though he does nab Money Man and OMB Peezy for some assistance on the tracklist.