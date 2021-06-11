OBN Jay Reveals His Favorite Weed Strains On "How To Roll"

Louisiana rapper OBN Jay stars in the latest episode of "How To Roll."

We're back with another one. How To Roll has been one of our most popular video series for years and today, we've got a new episode with Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based rapper OBN Jay, who stopped by to unpack his smoking preferences, his favorite strains, and much more.

The "Big Ole" rapper went the classic route, picking out a pack of Backwoods and getting started on his rolling process. Smoking on Rainbow Sky from Cookies, OBN Jay revealed that his two favorite strains are likely Skittles and Gushers. Clearly, he's got a sweet tooth that extends to his smoke sesh. "They're sweet and they're indicas," he said, explaining why he likes them the most. As for what you won't catch him smoking, Jay says he isn't a fan of OG strains. "That shit make you go to sleep," he said.

OBN Jay started smoking regularly in middle school, telling us that it helped him cope with family issues. "I wasn't smoking much at all," he admitted, saying that he often hung around older kids who were smoking weed, asking for puffs here and there.

Watch the full episode of How To Roll above and let us know who you want to see on the show next.