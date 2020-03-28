Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire NFL and continues to show off his massive collection on Instagram. He even turned some of his favorite shoes into cleats last season and if we are lucky enough, he will do the exact same thing in 2020. In light of his love of sneakers, Nike gave him a huge deal and have allowed OBJ to give his own unique take on the Nike Air Max 720. One of OBJ's model is a utility-like slip-on offering that has recently been given a new colorway.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is covered in vibrant blue materials and textures. There is even a black OBJ logo on the tongue and on the insole. Air Max 720 branding is placed on the black heel to let you know exactly what model you are wearing. While it may not be for everyone, this shoe will certainly stand out on your feet when you pair it with a summer outfit.

These are slated to drop on April 1st so be on the lookout at Nike retailers.

Image via Nike

