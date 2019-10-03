Coming into this season, the Cleveland Browns were expected to be one of the most exciting teams in the league thanks to all of the additions they made on offense. The team boasts the talents of quarterback gunslinger Baker Mayfield and was able to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade. These two were expected to be a dynamic duo and so far, it's worked out to mixed results. After four games, the Browns are at a record of 2-2 and seem to be on the upswing after a huge 40-25 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns are back at work this week and OBJ has been in midseason form during the team's various drills. Earlier today, the team posted a video to Twitter which showed Beckham making one of his signature one-handed catches. We've seen much harder catches from the Browns star but there is no denying the athleticism involved here.

Despite this not being his best catch, Brown's fans were going off in the comments as they seemed to be beaming with pride over their new superstar. The Browns have been so bad for so long that it's nice to see the fanbase actually happy about something for once.

If he pulls off a catch like this during a game, we can only imagine how the Browns fanbase will react.