Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire NFL and this year, he has been taking shoes from his sneaker collection and turning them into cleats for on the field. There have been some pretty cool creations thus far and on Sunday, Beckham Jr. wore a pair of cleats that were covered in goat hair. Of course, the Browns were playing against the New England Patriots who have Tom Brady as their quarterback. Brady is considered the GOAT by his peers and OBJ decided it would be appropriate to gift Brady his goat hair cleats.

The two met up after the game and Brady seemed to be impressed by the look of the cleats. Beckham has expressed his love for Brady in the past so the gesture didn't seem all that out of the ordinary.

At 2-5, the Browns have been struggling this season and some fans think Odell is starting to get impatient with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Fans immediately took notice of this and started to make jokes and memes about how OBJ could be on a first-class flight to New England if things don't get better soon.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to OBJ's peculiar gesture.