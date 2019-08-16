Obie Trice Is Back With Another Round On "'92"

Detroit's Obie Trice hasn't gone anywhere. Though it's been a minute since he last blessed our ears with some music, Obie has been quietly working at his own pace, crafting his upcoming album The 5th. Today marks the arrival of the project's first single "'92," which immediately conjures memories of a simpler time. Luckily Obie has lost none of his signature swagger, taking to a heavy-hitting piano-banger with that same flow we've come to admire.

In fact, his flow and delivery remain one of the game's most unique; dexterous without over-exertion, eloquent without pretention. Here, he reminisces on a pivotal year in his lifetime, that of 1992. "Ya'll ain't gotta ask about my actions," he raps, "I was active in the hood, a crack activist." Speaking on his hustling days, Obie continues to lay down vivid storytelling, depictions of Detroit streetlife long before Shady. Should anybody be looking for some unapologetic bars, look no further than Obie's latest in a string of honest reflections.

Quotable Lyrics

Grams rapid, wrappin' em up in plastic

Put a tax on it then ship it off to addicts

Ya'll ain't gotta ask about my actions

I was active in the hood, a crack activist

