Obie Trice Hits Nick Cannon With A Second Round On "SpankyHayes2"

It's the beef nobody thought they needed, but lo and behold, it's been a source of late-year entertainment for us all. Though it's been a minute since Shady Records waged war against Murder Inc back in 2003, it feels as if history is repeating itself in a varied state, albeit against a different challenger. This time, it was Nick Cannon who stepped to Em, hitting him with back to back diss tracks and drawing out two former Shady generals into the fray. Though 50 Centkept his responses reserved for the Gram, Obie Trice wasted little time in hitting the booth to retaliate.

Not far removed from "SpankyHayes," Obie Trice has officially delivered the sequel, this time allowing himself more breathing room. "Planned Parenthood, apparently she thought her heir was good," raps Obie, "but your parent didn't process it like she should." He proceeds to recommend that Cannon stick to his lane, as beefing with Detroit rappers can have unexpected side-effects. "These ain't bout slave masters or nothin' that's white and black but if you fuckin' over my family I'm putting you all in caskets," he raps, his flow picking up steam. "After the Aftermath, they asked him what in the fuck happened Nicholas?"

Quotable Lyrics

I'm coming to California, me and a bunch of crackers

And they gon' ask, who is that n***a that's up there naggin'

This ain't bout slave masters or nothin' that's white and black

But if you fuckin' over my family I'm putting you all in caskets