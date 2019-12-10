mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Obie Trice Comes To Eminem's Defence On Nick Cannon Diss "SpankyHayes"

Aron A.
December 10, 2019 14:58
1.1K Views
40
5
Scott Gries/Getty ImagesScott Gries/Getty Images
Scott Gries/Getty Images

SpankyHayes (Nick Cannon Diss)
Obie Trice

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Obie Trice chimes in with a quick diss track.


It's been a hot minute since we've heard from Obie Trice but along with most of the drama that's emerged in the past few days, the 2000s have emerged for the final days of 2019. In wake of Em and Nick's recently revived feud, Obie Trice came through with a quick track over Jay-Z's "30 Something" off of Kingdom Come. "SpankyHayes" is a quick shot toward Cannon and the Black Squad while comparing this feud to some of the earlier ones he handled with Em at the top of the Millenium.

Eminem and Nick Cannon began firing shots at each other over the weekend but it all started when Em brought up Mariah Carey's name on his verse on Fat Joe's Family Ties. Nick has since fired off two tracks in response to Em's diss yet all he's received in return are a few tweets.

Quotable Lyrics
I know everything you're trying to do
We been doin' this since twenty zero two
When we had to eat up Ja Rule

Obie Trice
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  5
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Obie Trice Eminem Nick Cannon beef
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Obie Trice Comes To Eminem's Defence On Nick Cannon Diss "SpankyHayes"
40
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject