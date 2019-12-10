Obie Trice Comes To Eminem's Defence On Nick Cannon Diss "SpankyHayes"

It's been a hot minute since we've heard from Obie Trice but along with most of the drama that's emerged in the past few days, the 2000s have emerged for the final days of 2019. In wake of Em and Nick's recently revived feud, Obie Trice came through with a quick track over Jay-Z's "30 Something" off of Kingdom Come. "SpankyHayes" is a quick shot toward Cannon and the Black Squad while comparing this feud to some of the earlier ones he handled with Em at the top of the Millenium.

Eminem and Nick Cannon began firing shots at each other over the weekend but it all started when Em brought up Mariah Carey's name on his verse on Fat Joe's Family Ties. Nick has since fired off two tracks in response to Em's diss yet all he's received in return are a few tweets.

Quotable Lyrics

I know everything you're trying to do

We been doin' this since twenty zero two

When we had to eat up Ja Rule

