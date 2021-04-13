We've gone a full year without prolific rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in Los Angeles on February 19, 2020. The rapper was in the midst of taking over the world, perfecting one of the most remarkable debut albums of the modern era with Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Along with his role in the drill surge in Brooklyn, Pop Smoke was an artist that will remain in the conversation for years.

Over the last year, Pop's brother Obasi Jackson has been building a platform of his own. He's been publicly mourning the loss of his brother, and during the latest episode of BagFuel with co-hosts Hynaken and E$$O, Obasi teased some major new records from the late artist that will excite fans of New York's rap scene.

On the possibility of a record between Pop Smoke and Bobby Shmurda, Obasi said that there's a pretty high chance that there's something in the works. "I feel like that's probably somewhere in the vault," said Pop's brother about a song combining their talents. "If they did it for Rowdy when Rowdy was still in there, they got something waiting for Bobby. It's probably gonna come out on the next project-- I got to talk to [Pop's former manager] Steven [Victor]. We was in talks about working on this album. We got like two months left to really-- but it shouldn't take long. Pop is a talented brother so I'm sure it's there, we just gotta fine-tune it and figure out what we need to do to bring it together and move forward but I'm pretty sure there's something there for that man."

Obasi also touched on Pop's original verse from "Dior", which was repurposed for a presently-unreleased song by Obasi. Apparently, the version that's floating around isn't official and the song will likely be out in the coming months.

