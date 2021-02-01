Obasi Jackson Raps About Pop Smoke's Death On New Freestyle

Obasi Jackson, brother of the late New York rapper, Pop Smoke, dropped a new freestyle on his Instagram giving his own spin on Staten Island rapper CJ's hit single, "Whoopty."

The freestyle sees Jackson rapping about the death of his brother; "Why they put you in a coffin?" he asks on the track. CJ recently said that "Whoopty" was originally inspired by Pop Smoke: “We had lost Pop [Smoke], may he rest in peace, and I felt that we were missing that energy, that New York bop, that New York swag," he told HipHopDX. "You know what I’m saying? We was missing that whole lane.”

Check out Jackson's freestyle, "Exposin' Me," down below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't with all of the talking.

You got the za za you know we gon spark it.

My n****s trap from apartments.

Rest in peace, Pop. Why they put you in a coffin?"