Today marks one year since thousands of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building and leading up to this anniversary, the insurrection has been a hot topic. Hundreds of participants have been arrested and charged in connection with their alleged participation that left one rioter dead after being shot by a police officer. However, other deaths have been tied to the event, including four Capitol officers who committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed the incident.

There continues to be an outcry for former President Donald Trump to be prosecuted over the January 6 insurrection, but it is unclear where that investigation stands. While headlines clutter timelines regarding whether or not members of Congress were aware that the event would take place, former President Barack Obama commemorated the day with a solemn statement.



Samuel Corum / Stringer / Getty Images

"One year ago, a violent attack on our Capitol made it clear just how fragile the American experiment in democracy really is. And while the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then," wrote Obama.

"Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizable portion of voters and elected officials — many of whom know better. State legislatures across the country have not only made it harder to vote, but some have tried to assert power over core election processes including the ability to certify election results. And those remaining Republican officials and thought leaders who have courageously stood their ground and rejected such anti-democratic efforts have been ostracized, primaried, and driven from the party."

The former president went on to pen more thoughts about nurturing and protecting the right to vote while calling out leaders who "are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt on the results of free and fair elections." Of course, Obama is referencing to Trump supporters who continue to say that the 2020 election was "stolen" and participated in Trump's "Stop The Steal" rally before storming the Capitol.

Read through Obama's message in its entirety below.

