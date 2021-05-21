Like many other politically correct public figures, former President Barack Obama kept his comments about former President Donald Trump cordial and professional throughout the latter's presidency. Although both Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, would often criticize Trump's policies, remarks, and moves, both Obamas refrained from speaking out of pocket about the then-reigning president. However, a new book suggests that behind the scenes, Barack Obama was unleashing insults about Trump.

According to The Guardian, a staff writer for the Atlantic named Edward-Isaac Dovere penned a book titled Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump. "The author claims that Obama called Trump a "racist, sexist pig," a "madman," as well as a "corrupt motherf*cker."



Rob Carr / Staff / Getty Images

That wasn't all. Obama also dubbed Trump "that f*cking lunatic," but he wasn't the only person slinging a few insults. During the campaign trail, before Vice President Kamala Harris became President Joe Biden's running mate, Harris made comments during a debate that Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, didn't appreciate. According to Dovere's book, Jill said that Harris should "go f*ck herself."

“He’s a madman,” Dovere claims Obama said of Trump, adding that Obama said this to "big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation." Dovere also wrote that Obama lamented, "I didn't think it would be this bad," and was seen saying many of these things while just shaking his head.

Still, Trump managed to secure nearly half of America's votes, with all of the controversies that followed him, and he remains a dedicated leader to conservatives and those with far-right leaning political views.

