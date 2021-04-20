By now, we've all been confronted with the news that former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd. As many are breathing a sigh of relief, others await sentencing before celebrating accountability. The news has garnered reactions from politicians in almost every jurisdiction, and former President Barack Obama has released an official statement on behalf of himself and former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Although the Obamas haven't occupied the presidential office for some time, they often speak openly about political, social, and cultural issues affecting the United States. "Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more," Obama tweeted.

"Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied," he continued. This message was a caption to a more lengthy reaction. "In this case, at least, we have our answer," the joint statement reads.

"But if we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is much more than a single verdict in a single trial." Read through the Obamas' statement in its entirety below.